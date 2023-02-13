Now aged 71, Barbara has no plans to retire from her 30-hours-per-week job at Clay Cross Hospital where she has been a member of the clinical navigation team for Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust for the past decade.

Barbara is probably the oldest working nurse in Derbyshire – if not further afield?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a teenager Barbara was drawn to a career in nursing when her father had a serious pit accident.

Barbara Craven has devoted 56 years to nursing in Derbyshire and is loved by her patients and colleagues for her sunny and caring nature.

She said: “My dad was a miner at Williamthorpe colliery and was badly injured when the roof fell on him. I felt useless when he was discharged home, that made me decide on nursing as a career.”

In 1967 she began her nurse cadet training at the old Chesterfield Royal Hospital and has devoted her working life to looking after patients in the Chesterfield area ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbara said: “Family and friends are very important to me and colleagues are my extended family. I can’t sit still for long enough to sew or knit, I like to be doing things. I enjoy cleaning, ironing and cooking - I really should have had a cleaning business!”

Barbara has maintained her dedication to nursing for more than half a century while also raising a family - she is now a grandmother to four, aged between 14 and nine. Her energy and her generosity in sharing her knowledge have been remarked on by colleagues and former colleagues.

Now aged 71, Barbara has no plans to retire from her 30-hours-per-week job at Clay Cross Hospital where she has been a member of the clinical navigation team for Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust for the past decade.

Her colleagues in the Clay Cross Hospital clinical navigation team said: “Barbie is our little ray of sunshine who brightens up everyone’s day. To say she is loved, respected and admired by all is an understatement. No words can express what we feel for this special person who has inspired so many lives. Thank you, Barbie, from us all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad