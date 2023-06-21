In recent weeks, parents have raised many complaints over parking at Brimington Junior School – including an incident when a parked car blocked a road, delaying a bus.

Officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team said they are aware of concerns around the school at drop off and collection times. They have been carrying out patrols in the area and have spoken to parents to offer advice on safe and considerate parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “It is an ongoing issue, and we continue to work with the school, along with other schools in the area that report concerns with parking issues.”

Police appealed to Derbyshire drivers after parents raised concerns over parking at Brimington Junior School and Holbrook Church of England School in recent weeks.

But Brimington is just one of many schools across the county affected by dangerous parking.

Several reports have been made to officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team in Belper regarding school drop-off and pick up times.

On Tuesday, June 20, officers from the local SNT team attended Holbrook Church of England School on Moorside Lane at Holbrook to check on the situation, as concerns had been received previously that vehicles have been parked on the yellow zigzag marked area outside the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the patrol, a police spokesperson said: “As part of the patrols, officers will speak to parents and any drivers to offer advice around safe and considerate parking, and the team use Facebook and social media to help them engage with the wider community and demonstrate the work that they do.

"Inconsiderate and irresponsible parking around schools pick-up and drop-off times is something we find causes concern for communities across Derbyshire, and can potentially put the safety of children, and other road users, at risk.”

Officers appealed to parents across the county to park considerably and respect the Highway Code, and parking regulations in the area, such as single and double yellow lines, white zig zag lines and double white lines.

Officers asked the drivers not to block entrances, dropped kerbs or garages and not to park in a way that would stop someone with a pushchair or wheelchair from using a pavement – as it could force them to walk on road to get around, putting their safety at risk. Police urged parents not to block access so emergency services can get through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police added: “Our officers regularly carry out patrols near schools, especially where concerns have been highlighted as a key issue, and work alongside enforcement officers from the council to tackle any issues. This would include further visits to the area and enforcement.