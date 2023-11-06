News you can trust since 1855
Investigation reveals cause of fire which left Chesterfield man, 89, dead

A joint police and fire investigation has concluded the most probable cause of the fire, which left a Chesterfield pensioner dead.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:59 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 15:43 GMT
The incident occurred at 5.35 am on Monday, October 23 at a semi-detached house on Darwin Avenue, Brockwell.

Firefighters from Chesterfield, Staveley and Dronfield attended the scene in a bid to rescue an 89-year-old man who was entrapped in the property.

The man was handed into the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service and taken to hospital but he sadly passed away.

The incident occurred at 5.35 am on Monday, October 23 at a semi-detached house on Darwin Avenue, Brockwell.

A joint police and fire investigation has concluded the most probable cause of the fire to be accidental due to a tumble dryer. The property was fitted with working smoke alarms which had been activated.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “The thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are with the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.”

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

