Investigation reveals cause of fire which left Chesterfield man, 89, dead

A joint police and fire investigation has concluded the most probable cause of the fire, which left a Chesterfield pensioner dead.

The incident occurred at 5.35 am on Monday, October 23 at a semi-detached house on Darwin Avenue, Brockwell.

Firefighters from Chesterfield, Staveley and Dronfield attended the scene in a bid to rescue an 89-year-old man who was entrapped in the property.

The man was handed into the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service and taken to hospital but he sadly passed away.

A joint police and fire investigation has concluded the most probable cause of the fire to be accidental due to a tumble dryer. The property was fitted with working smoke alarms which had been activated.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “The thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are with the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.”