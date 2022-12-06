Investigation ongoing following reports of person trapped in house fire in Bolsover
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire which broke out last night in a house in Bolsover.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Firefighters from Bolsover and Staveley, supported by a crew from Chesterfield with the aerial ladder platform, were called at 9:37pm to reports of a person trapped in a house fire on New Houfton Road, Bolsover on Monday, December 5.
On arrival, crews searched property and established it was empty.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue confirmed an investigation is currently ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.