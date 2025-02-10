Investigation after dead puppies dumped in lay-by of busy road in the Peak District
The RSPCA’s Field Investigations Team is liaising with police and local rangers after remains of five small dogs, thought to be puppies, were discovered in two incidents, first in September 2024 and, most recently, at the end of January.
RSPCA Inspector Laura Baker said: “The RSPB’s rangers in the Eastern Moor area made the sad discoveries, first finding the remains of two dogs in bin bags in the undergrowth, in September last year.
“Then, last month, they were shocked to find the skeletons of what we believe to be three further dogs, again wrapped in bin bags and left in the lay-by.”
Both discoveries were made in a lay-by off the A621 between Owler Bar and Baslow in Derbyshire.
Laura added: “It’s incredibly sad that these dogs have been dumped in this way and highly suspicious that similar remains have been found in the same location on two separate occasions.
“Due to the severe decomposition of the bodies it’s difficult for us to tell much about the dogs or how they’ve died but we believe, from their skulls, that they were small breeds - like pugs - and were just puppies.
“We’re concerned that these may have come from a puppy farm and have been simply discarded like rubbish following their deaths.
“We’d like to ask people who use this road to be vigilant and keep their eyes peeled for any suspicious activity in the area. If anyone has any information about where these dogs may have come from or who is responsible for dumping them here, please call our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”