Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Actors will bring the production to life while guests eat food which replicates what diners would have eaten on that fateful Atlantic crossing.

A spokesperson for Pavilion Gardens said: “We are super excited to be hosting the Titanic experience with Histoire Productions to really bring to life the voyage of what is probably the most well known ship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our Head Chef has created a menu that is very similar to that which was available on the Titanic and actors will bring it all to life. It’s an immersive experience and we would love for you to get involved.”

Captain John Smith will be setting sail for a new Titanic dining experience. Photo submit

A spokesperson for The Queen of the Ocean event night said: “Captain Smith and his crew are looking forward to welcoming you and your guests on board the RMS Titanic on her maiden voyage.

“Our Titanic themed dining experience gives guests a chance to dress up and become a small part of history. The evening begins at 7 pm when Mabel Bennett, the first class stewardess, will call guests to their tables, imagining that it is the 10th of April 1912 and that the first class passengers are about to board the unsinkable Titanic.

Throughout the evening as a 3 course meal that has been replicated from an actual menu found on a first class survivor is served, you’ll watch how the Captain and some of the female workers on board are affected by the tragic event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 2,224 passengers and crew aboard the RMS Titanic which left Southampton for its maiden voyage in April 1912. The ship hit an iceberg and around 1,500 people died.

Diners will enjoy the same meal eaten onboard the Titanic following a menu card that was in the pocket of one of the survivors. Photo submitted

The Queen of the Night spokesperson added: “ Much of the evening is interactive; however, the final 30 minutes are thought-provoking, respectful, and emotional. The night is accompanied by a projection of the Titanic's voyage and an original soundtrack.”