Instagram photos show why Derbyshire town and village are in UK’s prettiest top ten charts

Bakewell is in eighth position and the village of Hathersage is in tenth place in leagues compiled by the Welsh cottage company FBH Holidays.

The top prettiest town is Keswick in the Lake District and the prettiest village Castle Combe in the Cotswolds, the latter lifting the title of overall prettiest town and village.

Each town and village was scored on multiple ranking factors, including how many awards it has, the number of Instagram hashtags, how many times it featured in articles featuring ‘UK's prettiest places’ and ‘UK's prettiest towns and villages’, local National Trust sites and the number of Google images.

Shannon Keary, communications manager at FBM Holidays, said: “We're so proud to have such stunning towns and villages right here in the UK. Whilst cities are so often highlighted for their Instagrammability, it's been a pleasure to shine a light on some of the smaller locations which are just breathtakingly beautiful.

“This research has certainly given us plenty of inspiration for our 2021/2022 travel plans and we hope that many others will be equally as eager to get out and see these spots in real life!”

1. Bakewell Jonathanb02 writes: "Bakewell is buzzing." He runs who Andrew's Greengrocers in Holmfirth, www.andrewsgreengrocers.co.uk Photo: Jonathanb2 Buy photo

2. Bakewell iain.palmer writes: "Bakewell Market for an anniversary rarity - Sally and I out for the day without the kids." Photo: Instagram/iain.palmer Buy photo

3. Bakewell stevebenway68 posts: "You are here." Photo: Instagram/stevebenway68 Buy photo

4. Bakewell stevebenway68 posted this photo of a street scene in Bakewell. wisteela comments on Instagram: "Looks really nice there." Photo: Instagram/stevebenway68 Buy photo