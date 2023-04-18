News you can trust since 1855
Inspiring Chesterfield principal set to run London Marathon after 'cancer affected lives of students'

Ian Cooper, Principal at Outwood Academy Hasland Hall is running in this year’s London Marathon on Sunday, April 23 to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:32 BST

Mr Cooper, 44, made his decision to run the marathon after being inspired by a group of Year 9 students at the academy, who raised funds for Teenage Cancer Trust back in December 2021 in support of their classmate who had been diagnosed with Non-Hodkins Lymphoma.

Ian has been training for the marathon with early morning sessions before school and longer endurance runs on weekends with the longest totalling 21.5 miles.

The 44-year-old, who will be running in aid of Cancer Research UK, said: “Cancer has affected the lives of our students, staff and families at Outwood Academy Hasland Hall and across the Outwood Grange Academies Trust family of schools.”

"It would be great to do a small bit, to allow Cancer Research UK to do their greater bit to support people with cancer.”

Ian hopes to raise £2,000 for charity and is currently at 35% of the target. Donations can be made via Ian’s JustGiving page.

He plans to enter the marathon again next year as a team effort with other teachers and academy staff taking part.

