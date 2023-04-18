Inspiring Chesterfield principal set to run London Marathon after 'cancer affected lives of students'

Mr Cooper, 44, made his decision to run the marathon after being inspired by a group of Year 9 students at the academy, who raised funds for Teenage Cancer Trust back in December 2021 in support of their classmate who had been diagnosed with Non-Hodkins Lymphoma.

Ian has been training for the marathon with early morning sessions before school and longer endurance runs on weekends with the longest totalling 21.5 miles.

The 44-year-old, who will be running in aid of Cancer Research UK, said: “Cancer has affected the lives of our students, staff and families at Outwood Academy Hasland Hall and across the Outwood Grange Academies Trust family of schools.”

"It would be great to do a small bit, to allow Cancer Research UK to do their greater bit to support people with cancer.”

Ian hopes to raise £2,000 for charity and is currently at 35% of the target. Donations can be made via Ian’s JustGiving page.

