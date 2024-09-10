Inspirational barber caps first year as Chesterfield business owner by being named among award finalists

“If you want to achieve something go and do it – that’s how I live life,” said barber Kirsty Shannon.

Just over a year ago Kirsty faced losing her livelihood so she set up her own business … and she hasn’t looked back.

The inspirational owner of Hairitage on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfeld has now been named a finalist in the UK Hair Awards. KIrsty said: "I'm absolutely over the moon. I am incredibly proud to be recognised for the meticulous work that I do...I take pride in every haircut. It’s nice to know that everything I’ve put my heart into has been worth it.”

Kirsty has worked hard to build her business which she launched after a traumatic experience. She was renting a chair in the premises when she arrived one day to find the locks had been changed and eviction notices in the window of the shop where she had worked for seven years. Mum of two Kirsty said: “I was absolutely devastated. The tenant had not paid the rent, had forfeited the lease and had not told me. I rang the landlady to get some answers from her. The landlady rang me back a few days later and offered me the lease for the shop.

"i told her that I wasn't in a position to have my own business and it was a massive step. Then I thought, I’ve lost everything – what else can I lose? I rallied round, maxed out the credit card and recreated a whole new barbershop with a chair, a mirror and a shoebox as a till. I don't think I slept the whole of that weekend, I didn't eat properly, I was absolutely exhausted mentally and physically.

"The shop was already set up so it had a built-in station which was affixed to the wall and couldn't be removed. As I’ve gone on, I’ve added bits and bobs, sourcing things from Facebook Marketplace and a church pew bought from someone near the Peak District. “

Kirsty, 36, has provided ongoing employment for colleague Daria Wegrzyk and paid for Daria to become a fully qualified barber. The pair provide a walk-in service at Hairitage whose motto is ‘modern barbers, traditional values.” Kirsty said: “A lot of men are very spontaneous and like to just turn up rather than make an appointment. They are so chilled, half of them will say 'do what you want' but we have a discussion first and we eventually get it out of them what they will like. We cater for all haircuts – it doesn't matter how old you are, everybody gets the same treatment with a lovely haircut, a good natter and therapy if they need it. We’re not just a barbers, we’re someone to talk to; if people have problems, you find they will open up to you.

"There is always a nice flow of people. I have been fortunate to keep the customers that I had prior to opening the business and getting others via word of mouth and social media.

"A lot of customers say the first year of a business is always the worst one - I've found mine to be all right. I feel like I grow every week and I feel the business will get more successful as time goes on.”

Kirsty trained in hairdressing at Chesterfield College and was employed at Supercuts in Chesterfield before becoming a qualified barber.