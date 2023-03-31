As a member of the Rainbows unit of the Girl Guides, Thea has been on a mission to get her Book Lover badge – earned by starting a project inspired by a favourite book.

Thea’s favourite is ‘One Hundred Steps’ written by the inspirational, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Inspired by the late Captain’s own fundraising effort during lockdown, of walking a hundred laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS, Thea realised she could do her own fundraiser.

Thea proudly shows off her 100 paintings

Her love of arts and crafts drew Thea into challenging herself to create a hundred paintings in a week, with the money raised going to Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s, Nightingale Ward.

Thea chose to raise money for The Royal’s Nightingale Ward after staying there whilst receiving treatment for respiratory problems. She hopes that the money raised will go to the ward’s ‘Play Specialists.’

On her fundraising page, Thea writes: “I have decided to raise money for the Nightingale Ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. They helped me get better when I was poorly and they were very kind. The play specialists got me stuff to play with and I would like this money to buy more things for other children to play with when they're poorly.”

Proud mum Hayley said: “She’s had to show a lot of determination as it has been a bit more challenging than what any of us had expected. More than anything I’m really proud of her and how she’s gone out to raise this money and done it with determination, and a smile on her face as well.”

Thea holding the book that inspired her.

March 29 was Thea’s seventh birthday, on which she was able to relax and celebrate having completed the final of her 100 paintings the day before.

The day was made even more special for the birthday girl – by smashing her fundraising target and raising well over the original aim of £1,000.