News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
3 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
3 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
5 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Inspirational 7-year-old girl paints 100 paintings in a week – to raise money for Chesterfield Royal children's ward

An inspirational seven-year-old girl has painted 100 paintings in a week – to raise money for Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s, Nightingale Ward.

By Bailey Greenfield
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 15:33 BST

As a member of the Rainbows unit of the Girl Guides, Thea has been on a mission to get her Book Lover badge – earned by starting a project inspired by a favourite book.

Thea’s favourite is ‘One Hundred Steps’ written by the inspirational, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspired by the late Captain’s own fundraising effort during lockdown, of walking a hundred laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS, Thea realised she could do her own fundraiser.

Thea proudly shows off her 100 paintings
Thea proudly shows off her 100 paintings
Thea proudly shows off her 100 paintings
Most Popular

Her love of arts and crafts drew Thea into challenging herself to create a hundred paintings in a week, with the money raised going to Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s, Nightingale Ward.

Thea chose to raise money for The Royal’s Nightingale Ward after staying there whilst receiving treatment for respiratory problems. She hopes that the money raised will go to the ward’s ‘Play Specialists.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On her fundraising page, Thea writes: “I have decided to raise money for the Nightingale Ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. They helped me get better when I was poorly and they were very kind. The play specialists got me stuff to play with and I would like this money to buy more things for other children to play with when they're poorly.”

Proud mum Hayley said: “She’s had to show a lot of determination as it has been a bit more challenging than what any of us had expected. More than anything I’m really proud of her and how she’s gone out to raise this money and done it with determination, and a smile on her face as well.”

Thea holding the book that inspired her.
Thea holding the book that inspired her.
Thea holding the book that inspired her.

March 29 was Thea’s seventh birthday, on which she was able to relax and celebrate having completed the final of her 100 paintings the day before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The day was made even more special for the birthday girl – by smashing her fundraising target and raising well over the original aim of £1,000.

Thea is still accepting donations for her hard work on her Just Giving Page for anyone who wasnts to show their support.

Tom MooreChesterfield Royal HospitalRainbows