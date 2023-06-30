High street clothing retailer Peacocks has opened a new branch in Belper and the Derbyshire Times was invited to take a look round before the big day.

The store, now officially open to the public, took over premises previously operated by M&Co after it closed on April 1.

Ten new jobs have been created with the opening of new store and joins more than 400 sites across the country – including branches in Ripley, Heanor, and Alfreton.

Derbyshire Times’ photographer Brian Eyre was invited to the premises, on King Street, before the grand opening to see how the store was shaping up.

Ten new jobs have been created at the new store

The store is situated on King Street, Belper

The store was opened by, Mayor, Cllr Jamie Walls

First look at the new Peacocks store, King Street, Belper. Womens section.