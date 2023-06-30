Inside Derbyshire's newest Peacocks store as doors open
High street clothing retailer Peacocks has opened a new branch in Belper and the Derbyshire Times was invited to take a look round before the big day.
By Oliver McManus
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST
The store, now officially open to the public, took over premises previously operated by M&Co after it closed on April 1.
Ten new jobs have been created with the opening of new store and joins more than 400 sites across the country – including branches in Ripley, Heanor, and Alfreton.
Derbyshire Times’ photographer Brian Eyre was invited to the premises, on King Street, before the grand opening to see how the store was shaping up.
Page 1 of 2