News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
The store replaces M&Co which closed down earlier this yearThe store replaces M&Co which closed down earlier this year
The store replaces M&Co which closed down earlier this year

Inside Derbyshire's newest Peacocks store as doors open

High street clothing retailer Peacocks has opened a new branch in Belper and the Derbyshire Times was invited to take a look round before the big day.
By Oliver McManus
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST

The store, now officially open to the public, took over premises previously operated by M&Co after it closed on April 1.

Ten new jobs have been created with the opening of new store and joins more than 400 sites across the country – including branches in Ripley, Heanor, and Alfreton.

Derbyshire Times’ photographer Brian Eyre was invited to the premises, on King Street, before the grand opening to see how the store was shaping up.

Ten new jobs have been created at the new store

1. Ten new jobs

Ten new jobs have been created at the new store Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The store is situated on King Street, Belper

2. First look inside

The store is situated on King Street, Belper Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The store was opened by, Mayor, Cllr Jamie Walls

3. Mayoral opening

The store was opened by, Mayor, Cllr Jamie Walls Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
First look at the new Peacocks store, King Street, Belper. Womens section.

4. Women's section

First look at the new Peacocks store, King Street, Belper. Womens section. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:DerbyshireDerbyshire TimesBelperKing StreetRipleyHeanor