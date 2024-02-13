Inseparable Derbyshire rescue dogs hoping to be rehomed together for Valentine's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Russell Terriers Rosie and Dodger have been waiting for a new home for eight months. They were left at the RSPCA’s Hillfield Animal Centre, in Burton, when their owner became unable to care for them. Now the animal charity is appealing for a pet owner to open their home to the besotted pooches.

Lesley Darling, centre manager, said: “Rosie and Dodger arrived at the centre together as their previous owner was no longer able to look after them. It became clear to us from the very start that they don’t like leaving each other’s side.

“Dodger is a little nervous but he is a lot more confident with Rosie around. They are so close - but Rosie is definitely the one in charge. It would be perfect for them to be rehomed this Valentine’s Day. We know that they would bring a lot of love to their new family as well.”

Dodger and Rosie. Photo: RSPCA / SWNS

Both dogs are older - Dodger is 10 and Rosie is 12 - but they still have tonnes of energy. Lesley added: “They are both cheeky little dogs and they bring a smile to our faces every day.