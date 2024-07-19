Two separate inquests have opened today (July 19) into the cause of death of Sarita Garcia-Perez, 65, and her son Sancho Garcia-Bolsover, 31.

Inquests have opened today into the death of a mother and her son who died in a house fire in Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two separate inquests have opened today (July 19) into the cause of death of Sarita Garcia-Perez, 65, and her son Sancho Garcia-Bolsover, 31.

Chesterfield Coroners court heard that both Sarita and Sancho died on April 7, 2024, at their address at Staunton Close in Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported at the time that emergency services were called to a blaze at a three-storey terraced house at Staunton Close at 2.44 am on April 7.

During the proceedings earlier today, Mrs Alison Norton, an assistant coroner for Derby and Derbyshire read out a statement which stated that both Sarita and Sancho were pronounced dead by paramedics and their deaths were reported to the Coroners’ office the following day, on April 8.

At the time of death, Sarita was a retired stewardess and Sancho was unemployed due to a disability, the court heard.

Standard post-mortem examinations were carried out later in April and it was concluded that the cause of death of both Sancho and Sarita was inhalation of products of combustion.

The inquests have been opened and adjourned with proceedings set to continue at a later date.