Inquest to be opened into deaths of brothers who died after major incident

An inquest is due to be opened today into the deaths of two brothers whose mum is accused of killing them.

Blake and Tristan Barrass died after an incident at a property in Shiregreen, Sheffield, on Friday, May 24.

The two boys were among six children taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the house, but Blake, 14 and Tristan, 13, were later pronounced dead.

The four other children survived and have since been discharged from hospital.

Blake and Tristan’s mum, Sarah Barrass, 34, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, and Brandon Machin, 37, of no fixed abode, have both been charged with murder and are remanded in custody with a provisional trial date set for November.

Barrass has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder against two other children.

A High Court injunction bans the identification of any of the four surviving children involved in the case.

South Yorkshire Police has warned that anyone who breaches the ban, which includes social media comments, could be charged with contempt of court.