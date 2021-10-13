Inquest opens into death of Derbyshire man Joshua Jones

Joshua Jones' inquest was opened at Chesterfield Coroner's Court.

Joshua, of Hurst Rise, Matlock, went missing aged 29 on December 12, 2020.

His body was discovered by a member of the public in a secluded area of Clough Woods, near Birchover, on the afternoon of October 3 – nearly a year after he disappeared.

Joshua’s inquest was opened at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Crangle, assistant coroner, said Joshua was ‘identified by photographs’ following the discovery of his body.

She listed his cause of death as ‘suspension by ligature’.

The inquest heard Joshua was born in Chesterfield, he was married and he worked as a refuse collector.

Adjourning the full inquest to a date yet to be fixed, Ms Crangle said: “Further enquiries need to take place.

“I pass my sincere condolences on to Joshua’s family and friends.”

Over the weekend, we reported how Joshua’s wife Talia paid an emotional tribute to him.

She said: "Josh was, and is, the most wonderful, thoughtful, caring, amazing, compassionate, funny, intelligent, handsome gentleman I have ever met.

“It was a privilege to be chosen as his wife and the mother to his beautiful son.

“Words cannot explain how utterly broken we all are that he is gone.

“My heart will belong to you Josh, forever.

“I love you to the moon and back my handsome Mr Jones.

“I pray you have the peace you were looking for.

“I can't believe you are gone.”