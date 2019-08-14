Inquest opens into death of Chesterfield pensioner who died after crash in Chatsworth park

An inquest into the death of a Chesterfield pensioner who died after a car crash in Chatsworth park opened today.

Jonathan Weeks, of Shirland Street, died after the car he was travelling in collided with another on B6012 on July 27 this year.

The inquest opened this morning at Chesterfield Coroner's Court.

The 93-year-old was taken to hospital but sadly died on August 2.

Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard this morning (Wednesday, August 14) that Mr Weeks was a front seat passenger in a red Ford Fiesta that was headed towards Baslow at around 12.20pm.

PC Diane McDermott, of Derbyshire Constabulary's Collisions Investigations Unit in Ripley, said that a blue Seat Leon travelling in the opposite direction crashed into the Fiesta head-on after negotiating an offside bend and leaving the correct side of the road.

She added that the route was subject to a 60mph speed limit.

Adjourning the inquest until a later date, assistant coroner for Derbyshire Matthew Kewley said: "The investigation is still ongoing and will take some time.

"All that remains is for me to extend my condolences to Mr Weeks's family."

