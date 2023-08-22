Injury forces Derbyshire ultra runner out of 215-mile race across Scotland

As previously reported, Matlock Athletic Club member Craig Allen, 47, set out to run the GB Ultras Race along the Southern Upland Way over the weekend of August 12.

Lining up alongside 120 other competitors in the west coast village of Portpatrick, the journey began in poor weather conditions but unfortunately there was worse to come.

Craig said: “I gave this event my all and am devastated that an unfortunate injury stopped me completing the event in aid of Dementia UK.”

Matlock Athletic Club runner Craig Allen during the GB Ultras Race along the Southern Upland Way. (Photo: Spud Media)

Despite contending with heavy rain and strong winds throughout the first day, Craig made good progress throughout the first day and was in good spirits whenever he encountered his support team at checkpoints.

But as night descended and visibility too, he put his foot down a hole and damaged tendons in his ankle.

Craig, a regional manager with leisure centre operator Everyone Active, soldiered on through the pain, several more falls and sleep deprivation, but over the second day the change in his gait due to the injury began to cause further pain up in his hip.

He persisted well into the third morning but was ultimately forced to withdraw having completed around 139 miles of the route.

The route took in some of Scotland's most spectacular scenery. (Photo: Spud Media)

Though he did not reach his goal, Craig’s backers did help him achieve a significant total for Dementia UK, the charity he chose out of respect for a friend whose mother was recently diagnosed with the condition.

Craig said: “It was awe-inspiring to know that so many people were willing me on and had got my back! The conditions made an extreme event, even tougher.

“I’d like to thank everyone who supported me during my journey – my family, friends and crew – and also all of the people who have sponsored me. The support has just been amazing.”

He added: “I don’t think this is the end of my journey with the Southern Upland Way, so watch this space.”