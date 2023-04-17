News you can trust since 1855
Injured Peak District walker taken to hospital after fall as mountain rescue team called

An injured Peak District walker has been transported to a hospital after receiving help from the Edale Mountain Rescue Team.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:48 BST

The team were called by the PDMRO controller to assist a walker who had taken a tumble sustaining a very painful upper limb injury.

The incident happened yesterday, on Sunday, April 16 above Grindleford.

Local team members were rapidly on the scene, and team vehicles arrived from the base following the equipment checking session earlier in the day.

The casualty was assessed and treated by casualty carers, given analgesia and helped onto the mountain rescue stretcher.

The walker was then carried up to the waiting EMAS ambulance and handed over for onward transport to a hospital.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “All four team members who passed their final assessment yesterday were on this Callout today - their first as full team members. Well done for having the stamina after yesterday's trials!!”

