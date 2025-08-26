Infamous Derbyshire road sign stolen again - just week after it was reinstalled
Knob Lane in Belper has had its sign stolen just seven days after Amber Valley Borough Council replaced it on August 9.
This comes after the road had been left without a sign for several months before it was reinstalled two weeks ago.
The street had its infamous sign stolen on a number of occasions over the years, with the council forced to pay for several new signs being installed.
A spokesperson for Amber Valley Borough Council said: "We are aware of the ongoing issues surrounding the Knob Lane street sign in Belper
"It has been stolen a number of times over the years. On this most recent occasion, it was installed on the 9th August and it has been already reported on Facebook as stolen.
"The sign itself costs around £20 to replace each time it is stolen, but the installation can be costly when you consider the time to re-install it."