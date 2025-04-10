“Inevitable” some new homes will be built in flood risk areas - Government minister says on visit to Derbyshire
Steve Reed, Labour’s Secretary of State for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), made the comments alongside the River Derwent through Belper, before hopping into a canoe with Paddle Peak volunteers.
Mr Reed was asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service how areas like Amber Valley can balance the competing need for houses while protecting the Green Belt and not worsening existing flooding issues.
He said: “Already one in five homes in the country are at risk of flooding and as we build, as we must, 1.5 million homes, because of the shortage of affordable housing, then inevitably some of that will be built in areas at risk of flooding.
“So we have to build it in ways that are flood resilient and we have to have the flood defences in place to make sure that those homes don’t get flooded.
“That is partly what that £2.65 billion will be providing, increasing spending on maintenance of existing flood defences and building new ones, particularly where we need new homes.”
Mr Reed referenced visiting Derby in October 2023 following Storm Babet in which the Museum of Making, in the historic Silk Mill alongside the River Derwent, was submerged under more than two feet of floodwater.
He said he spoke to a resident whose flat nearby flooded due to the storm, saying: “People like that need to know they are going to be safe when the flooding comes.”
Mr Reed claimed the UK’s flood defences were in their “worst condition on record” when Labour came into power last year and said investment in 10 Derbyshire flood prevention schemes would benefit large areas of the county.
Homes in Belper regularly flood and there are a number of key hotspots which are well known to local flood wardens, Cllr Emma Monkman, Labour deputy leader of the Amber Valley Borough Council says.
Belper Town Football Club officials said last year that the club was in “jeopardy” and its clubhouse at risk of permanent closure due to it effectively becoming “uninsurable” after repeated flooding.
It has been hit by several feet of floodwater four times in the past five years, with plans for a further pitch being submitted in full acceptance that it will spend weeks of the year underwater.
Jonathan Davies, Labour’s Mid Derbyshire MP, said: “Flood defences haven’t been fully maintained and the weather is getting wetter.
“We feel it is better to get ahead of the issue and spend millions of pounds on defences now rather than have to spend millions of pounds cleaning it up.
“We have to address it. It would not be realistic to think it will never happen again.”
Cllr Monkman said developers should be pressured to include permeable surfaces in new schemes, along with water butts on housing, and to “build with flooding in mind”.
She said “we have to protect the Green Belt” and that we “don’t want houses in flood areas”.
Cllr Monkman said developers ought to look at storing water naturally such as through developing bogs or wetland as part of new schemes.
She said places like Belper Town Football Club need to be assisted to gain flood gates and barriers around the pitch to enable their use for longer periods of the year.
