'Incredibly concerned' MPs urge Derbyshire County Council to retain care homes facing possible closure

Eight MPs have reiterated they are ‘incredibly concerned’ about Derbyshire County Council’s proposals to close care homes and elderly day centres after they met with the council leader and stressed the facilities should be improved and retained.

The Conservative-controlled council will soon decide upon the future of up to eleven residential care homes and eight day opportunity services for the elderly despite objections to its money-saving proposals from campaigners, opposition councillors and nearly all of the county’s 11 Labour MPs.

Following a meeting between Council Leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, and the eight MPs, on September 6, at County Hall, in Matlock, NE Derbyshire MP Louise Jones said: “We expressed our strong view that every possible effort to keep and improve these facilities should be considered and expressed the concerns of residents and families about the consultation but we’ll keep on making the case for retention of these services.”

The proposals include possible plans to close either nine or 11 of the council’s 16 elderly residential care homes to save over £5.2m as well as eight older people day centres to save £1.3m to help balance its budget with a new focus to be placed on services for people with dementia and their carers.

Left To Right, Derbyshire Mps Linsey Farnsworth, Samantha Niblett, Toby Perkins, Louise Jones, Adam Thompson, And Jonathan Davies Who Share Concerns Over Derbyshire County Council'S Proposed Changes To Elderly Care, Courtesy Of The Mps

This comes two years after the authority closed seven care homes in 2022 despite widespread opposition with a campaign that stretched throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the council claims there is a decreasing need for standard residential care as more people are choosing to stay at home for as long as possible and there is a greater need and demand for specialised care services, nursing care and accommodation for people with dementia and more complex needs.

It has also stated that it ‘is not required by law to provide any in-house residential care or day centre provision’ and the proposals also include a planned refocus to create specialist dementia residential care centres with day and night respite opportunities to support carers.

Conservative Cllr Natalie Hoy, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, has stressed the council does not want to be in this position but like many councils nationwide it is facing increasing financial pressures outside of its control alongside an increase in the demand for adult social care so the council has to consider how it can continue to deliver its required services.

However, Ms Jones said: “We thank Cllr Lewis and his colleagues for taking the time to meet with us today (September 6), but we are very disappointed. We heard a great deal about the ageing population, the pressures on finances caused by an over reliance on private provision and plans for new private care homes.

“Whilst the Lead member responsible was unfortunately unavailable for the meeting and there was no presentation on the specific plans for the care homes, we remain incredibly concerned that these fantastic care home facilities are facing closure across Derbyshire.”

The MPs claim the care homes are much-needed care services that provide a safe, secure and caring environment for some of Derbyshire’s most elderly and vulnerable residents and that the closure proposals have shocked residents and families who face an uncertain future.

Those who met with Cllr Lewis included: NE Derbyshire’s Louise Jones, Chesterfield’s Toby Perkins, Bolsover’s Natalie Fleet, Mid Derbyshire’s Jonathan Davies, Amber Valley’s Linsey Farnsworth, Erewash’s Adam Thompson, Derbyshire Dales John Whitby, and South Derbyshire’s Samantha Niblett.

Amber Valley MP Linsey Farnsworth said: “Sadly, I know all too well how a change in living environment can impact some elderly and vulnerable people.

“My dad has late stage dementia and when he was in hospital last year, each time he was moved onto a different ward his symptoms worsened. So it’s crucial that we prevent unnecessary distress for residents and their families.

“There is a great need for care home and day care facilities in Derbyshire and our constituents are genuinely worried about the council’s proposed closures.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce also previously signed a joint letter with the eight MPs which was sent to Cllr Lewis to express their concerns about the proposals but he did not attend the meeting at County Hall.

The two remaining Derbyshire MPs who did not sign the letter or attend the meeting are Derby North’s Catherine Atkinson and Derby South’s Baggy Shanker who, according to the campaigning MPs, represent constituencies that do not have care homes and day centres subject to the proposals.

As part of one of the options under consideration, the 11 care homes earmarked for possible closure would include: Briar Close, Borrowash; Bennerley Fields, Ilkeston; Castle Court, Swadlincote; Florence Shipley, Heanor; The Grange, Eckington; Lacemaker Court, Long Eaton; The Leys, Ashbourne; New Bassett House, Shirebrook; Rowthorne, Swanwick; Thomas Colledge House, Bolsover; And Whitestones, at Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Under an alternative option, Florence Shipley and Lacemaker Court would be spared from closure, but nine care homes still earmarked for closure would include: Briar Close; Bennerley Fields; Castle Court; The Grange;The Leys; New Bassett House; Rowthorne; Thomas Colledge House; And Whitestones.

The eight day centres which face possible closures under both options include: Blackwell Day Centre, Blackwell; Eccles Fold Day Centre, Chapel-en-le-Frith; Fabrick Day Services, Hilton; Hasland Resource Centre, at Hasland, Chesterfield; Jubilee Centre, New Mills; Queens Court, Buxton; Shirebrook Resource Centre; And Valley View Day Centre, Bolsover.

Results from a recent public consultation – which included online meetings, an online questionnaire and drop-in sessions at libraries – are being considered by the council before any final decisions.

Cllr Lewis has previously stated these are proposals only and no decisions will be made until the council hears everyone’s views but he stressed that like all councils across the country Derbyshire is facing unprecedented financial pressures alongside an increasing demand for services, particularly for children and older people.

He added the proposed changes include creating specialist dementia residential care centres alongside day and night respite opportunities to give carers a break and that it is vital the council provides suitable, sustainable services in the future for those who need support the most.

During considerations, the council has rejected a call from opposition Labour Group Leader, Cllr Joan Dixon, and Labour councillors to further investigate subsequent long-term care costs before deciding on the proposed closures.

The nine Labour MPs stated in their letter ‘the new [Labour] Government has declared its commitment to improving the quality of care experienced by vulnerable elderly people’.

However, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in July that she is planning to abandon a proposed social care cap and limit on the amount elderly people have to pay for their own care.

In addition, the Labour Government plans to remove Winter Fuel Payments from about 10 million pensioners and restrict payments to the poorest including those who receive pension credit although some Labour MPs are expected to vote against the move.

The council is addressing overall saving proposals to meet an estimated budget deficit of over £39m for the 2024/25 financial year after it stressed it has struggled with reduced Government funding, the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation, rising costs, the cost of living crisis, and a growing demand on services.