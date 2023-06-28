Jess's journey into the world of tattooing began at a young age when she discovered her passion for drawing.

She said: "As a kid, I always lived in the middle of nowhere, and as my house was never near anyone else I spent my childhood by myself, so I used to spend that time drawing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the age of 11, Jess designed a Japanese Koi fish tattoo, which her uncle proudly had inked on his skin. This experience sparked her fascination with tattooing.

Her ever-expanding client list now includes Kym Marsh, previously a member of Popstars band Hear'Say, a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, and who has taken up acting roles and featured in the shows Coronation Street and Waterloo Road.

She said: "I got the afternoon off and I went into Chesterfield, I thought I'm going to be a bit rebellious and get a piercing.”

During her visit to a piercing shop she struck up a conversation, expressing her curiosity about the profession. To her surprise, the shop offered her an extraordinary opportunity as an apprentice which propelled Jess into the world of tattooing.

She dedicated two years to honing her craft but tragedy struck when a motorcycle accident left her unable to use the upper half of her body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Determined not to let her setback hinder her passion, she made the decision to become self-employed. "I didn’t know whether I could do it full-time, and I didn’t want to let down the business I worked for," she said.

The stunning Crooked Spire tattoo was created by tattoo artist Jess Wright.

Starting with a modest studio in Tupton, the Covid-19 pandemic presented challenges, as lockdown measures forced her to temporarily close but in time Jess outgrew her initial space and acquired a shop in Bakewell.

Recently she had the opportunity to create a stunning tattoo of the Crooked Spire on a client's leg.

She said: "I already tattooed this lady quite a few times before, for this specific appointment she was booked in to finish her arm that I had already started. A few days before she gave me a call and said she wanted the Crooked Spire on her leg, so I was super excited! It took between five and a half to six hours in total.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess has also tattoed her first celebrity client, actress and singer Kym Marsh.

The tattoo of the Crooked Spire has incredible detail.

"She was so lovely and down to earth” Jess added.

Endless Ink Tattoo Studio is on Buxton Road, Bakewell.