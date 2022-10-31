Incredible Halloween House where Chesterfield residents are flocking - with a scare maze and 'real' monsters

‘Spooksville’ on Foxstone Close, is hosting a special event today to mark Halloween.

The spooky celebration will include a walk through of the haunted house, a scare maze and for those extra feeling brave, real monsters will be on hand to jump out and give to you a good fright.

Main organiser John Keeton, with help from son-in-law Michael Bower, have put on Spooksville 2022 to raise money for charity.

Michael said: “We did it as a bit of fun for the first year in the garden shed and put up a few decorations.

"Everyone said they liked it and we had so much positive feedback it just kept growing bigger.

“The front garden, back garden are now totally covered. There’s a massive scare maze. It’s family friendly with a ‘not scary walk through’ for the children to enjoy but for adults feeling brave enough they can have a scary one and actors jump out.”

The event has been a massive success during the five years it has run – with minibus loads of people turning up to see the attractions – but John, aged 70, said this will be the last time he turns his home into a haunted house.

He added: “This is the last year. I’m a bit old now I’ve been doing things like this for 30 years and it’s time to give it a rest.”

The event is running from 6pm to 10pm today. Entry is free but donations are being collected for charity.

1. Spooksville The house and gardens have been taken over with ghoulish delights! Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Spooksville The event is family friendly - with some scary surprises for adults feeling brave... Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Spooksville The event runs this evening from 6pm to 10pm Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Spooksville The family say this will be the last Spooksville - after five years of hosting the event Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales