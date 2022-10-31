Incredible Halloween House where Chesterfield residents are flocking - with a scare maze and 'real' monsters
Dozens of people will be turning out this evening to enjoy frightfully good fun at a Halloween extravaganza in Staveley.
‘Spooksville’ on Foxstone Close, is hosting a special event today to mark Halloween.
The spooky celebration will include a walk through of the haunted house, a scare maze and for those extra feeling brave, real monsters will be on hand to jump out and give to you a good fright.
Main organiser John Keeton, with help from son-in-law Michael Bower, have put on Spooksville 2022 to raise money for charity.
Michael said: “We did it as a bit of fun for the first year in the garden shed and put up a few decorations.
"Everyone said they liked it and we had so much positive feedback it just kept growing bigger.
“The front garden, back garden are now totally covered. There’s a massive scare maze. It’s family friendly with a ‘not scary walk through’ for the children to enjoy but for adults feeling brave enough they can have a scary one and actors jump out.”
The event has been a massive success during the five years it has run – with minibus loads of people turning up to see the attractions – but John, aged 70, said this will be the last time he turns his home into a haunted house.
He added: “This is the last year. I’m a bit old now I’ve been doing things like this for 30 years and it’s time to give it a rest.”
The event is running from 6pm to 10pm today. Entry is free but donations are being collected for charity.