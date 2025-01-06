Increased traffic congestion, air pollution and heritage fears raised as new Aldi foodstore recommended for approval in Derbyshire village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council planners have recommended that a proposed scheme for a new Aldi foodstore in a Derbyshire village – with the promise of up to 40 new jobs – should be given the go-ahead.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee is due to decide upon Aldi Foodstores Ltd’s planning application for a new store at the former site of Robinson’s Caravans Ltd, on Ringwood Road, at Brimington, near Chesterfield.

Despite some concerns about increased traffic, the impact upon nearby St Michael and All Angels Church, the nearby Brimington Conservation Area, and neighbouring properties, council officers have recommended that the application be granted.

A council spokesperson stated: “The application site is located within the built-up area and the Brimington Local Service Centre, therefore the proposal is considered to be acceptable in principle.

An Aerial Image Of The Proposed Aldi Foodstore, Planned For Ringwood Road, At Brimington, Near Chesterfield

“The proposed building is considered to be of an acceptable design which would not have detrimental impact on the amenities of local residents.”

If the scheme gets the go-ahead it is hoped, according to the planning officers, that it will create up to 40 new full and part-time jobs.

The single-storey store would be built on nearly one hectare of land at the junction of the A619 Ringwood Road and High Street, in Brimington, and it would be near to the Grade II Listed St Michael’s Church as well as Heywood House Children’s Nursery, and the Three Horseshoes pub.

Developers aim to demolish buildings at the former site of Robinson’s caravan sales business and build the new store with access points, car parking, a servicing area and hard and soft landscaping.

The scheme includes plans for 130 car parking spaces including six easy accessible spaces, seven parent and child spaces, cycle hoops with six of the parking spaces to be equipped with Electric Vehicle Charging Points and below ground infrastructure so a further 18 EVCPs could be added in the future.

It also includes plans for solar photovoltaic panels for the store’s roof, according to the council.

There would also be a new access point to Ringwood Road, public realm areas including new pedestrian walkways to Ringwood Road and High Street with new soft and hard landscaping features.

Concerns were raised by six local residents and businesses plus a planning consultancy that the scheme will lead to increased traffic congestion, air pollution, the impact on heritage and residents and that the scheme should only be allowed if the proposed Staveley bypass plans go ahead.

Brimington Parish Council welcomed the development and the creation of jobs but it also raised ‘major concerns’ over the increase in traffic in the vicinity both in and out of the site and given that the A619 is already considered to be a very congested route.

However, Derbyshire County Council’s Highways Authority stated the scheme does not pose not an unacceptable impact on highway safety or a severe impact on congestion.

Council planning officers also originally raised concerns about the impact of the development on the setting of Brimington Conservation Area, the Grade II listed buildings St Michael’s Church and Heywood House and the locally listed Three Horseshoes pub.

But following plans for the introduction of more glazing, darker cladding and bricks, landscaping and a redesigned building for the scheme, planners conceded that given the appearance of the former site the new scheme would lead to ‘less than substantial harm to the significance of the nearby heritage assets’.

A council spokesperson added: ” The benefits of the scheme are considered to be positive and to outweigh any perceived impact upon the character of the nearby conservation area or setting of listed buildings.

“There are no highway objections to the proposal and other matters may be dealt with by means of condition. The planning balance is therefore considered to be in favour of the proposals.”

The planning committee is due to decide upon Aldi Stores Ltd’s planning application at a meeting on January 13 after officers have recommended the scheme should be granted approval subject to conditions.

These conditions include among others no construction or demolition works outside of daytime hours, that the store shall only be open between 8am and 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and between 10am to 6pm, on Sundays, and that the development will include landscaping plans.