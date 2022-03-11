‘Inadequate’ Derbyshire care home that failed to protect residents’ safety placed in special measures by CQC

Ashford Lodge Nursing Home, in Ilkeston, provides nursing and personal care for up to 20 people, including those living with dementia.

But it has been rate as ‘inadequate’ by the health watchdog following an inspection in January which was prompted in part by concerns received about the management of people's care needs, leadership, risk assessment and care planning.

Following the inspection, its overall rating has dropped from requires improvement to inadequate and the service has been placed in special measures – the lowest grading a care home can receive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashford Lodge Nursing Home has been rate as 'inadequate' and placed in special measures

Natalie Reed, CQC’s head of adult social care inspection, said: “We found a service that wasn’t being effectively well-led with people’s needs not being met.

“During our visit we found that several people, most with complex nursing needs, had no care plans in place. It was even more concerning that some staff weren’t competent or fully trained and there was no information available to them about how to support these people safely.

“Staff weren’t trained in vital areas, nor did they receive any formal supervision which had a negative impact on their competency. In addition, we were not assured that safe recruitment practices were being followed as the provider didn’t always look at people’s full employment history or undertake necessary criminal checks.

“We were concerned that bedrails weren’t being used safely and saw someone with a leg trapped in one which could have caused serious injury. Incident reporting and risk assessments were poor meaning lessons weren’t learnt to prevent this kind of event from reoccurring.

Inspectors found that residents were at risk of harm due to poor infection prevention and control (IPC) practices and a complete failure to implement effective measures in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

A fire risk assessment completed last year had also identified the need for action to reduce the risk of fire, however the provider had not acted to address issues identified which increased the risk of fire and consequent harm.

“Although there were enough staff available to meet people’s needs, staff did not always have up to date training and their practice did not demonstrate they were competent to meet people’s needs and ensure their safety.

Furthermore, report found that residents’ needs were not always assessed when they moved into the home and there was a risk that they may not be supported to take their medicines safely.

And, although there were enough staff to meet the needs of residents, staff “did not always have up to date training and their practice did not demonstrate they were competent to meet people’s needs and ensure their safety” and inspectors were not assured safe recruitment practices were always followed.

Ms Reed added: “Leaders now understand where urgent improvements must be made, and they have told us they have started to make changes. We will continue to monitor Ashford Lodge Nursing Home closely to ensure people are safe. If we are not assured people are receiving safe care, we will not hesitate to take further action.”