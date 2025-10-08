In pictures: Works in Chesterfield town centre uncover long forgotten underground toilets

Works carried out in the town centre as a part of the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project have uncovered an unexpected discovery this week.

Former public toilets have been found well preserved under the ground near the Market Hall.

The facility served members of the public for decades before the inaccessible underground toilets were replaced by new fully accessible toilets as part of the market hall refurbishment programme in 2011.

Brian Crossland captured the remains of the toilets on his camera and has shared the following photos with the Derbyshire Times.

