In pictures: Works in Chesterfield town centre uncover long forgotten underground toilets

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 8th Oct 2025, 17:12 BST
A former toilet block has been uncovered in Chesterfield town centre this week.

Works carried out in the town centre as a part of the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project have uncovered an unexpected discovery this week.

Former public toilets have been found well preserved under the ground near the Market Hall.

The facility served members of the public for decades before the inaccessible underground toilets were replaced by new fully accessible toilets as part of the market hall refurbishment programme in 2011.

Brian Crossland captured the remains of the toilets on his camera and has shared the following photos with the Derbyshire Times.

Works carried out in the town centre as a part of the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project have uncovered long forgotten toilets. Photo: Brian Crossland

Former public toilets have been found under the ground near the Market Hall.

Former public toilets have been found under the ground near the Market Hall. Photo: Brian Crossland

The inaccessible underground toilets were replaced by new fully accessible toilets as part of the market hall refurbishment programme in 2011.

The inaccessible underground toilets were replaced by new fully accessible toilets as part of the market hall refurbishment programme in 2011. Photo: Brian Crossland

A photo taken in 2011 shows the toilets soon before they were closed down due to being deemed inaccessible.

A photo taken in 2011 shows the toilets soon before they were closed down due to being deemed inaccessible. Photo: Google

