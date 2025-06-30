The ceremony marked the formal unveiling of a commemorative plaque and celebrated the transformation of the site into a vibrant, state-of-the-art community hub.

Clay Cross Active has already seen thousands of visitors in its first week, with glowing reviews praising the facility’s modern design, welcoming atmosphere, and wide range of amenities. The centre features a fully equipped gym, a wellness suite, a soft play area for children and the inviting ‘Sharley’s Café’ — named in tribute to the legacy of the former site.

In the coming weeks and months, Citizens Advice and Clay Cross Clinic will also open their doors to the public along with work starting on the new 3G Football Pitch.

Cllr Kathy Rouse, Cabinet Member for Leisure at North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “Clay Cross Active is more than just a leisure centre—it’s a space where people of all ages can come together to improve their health, connect with others, access services, and enjoy everything the facility and park has to offer. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved here.”

The new £26m facility also includes a 25-metre swimming pool and learner pool, a large sports hall for team games and events and a TAG Active arena.

Cllr Rouse added: “The new centre is a game-changer for the district. It’s not just about coming here for fitness – it’s about community, a place to spend time as a family, whatever the weather and an opportunity to put Clay Cross on the map with all the fantastic developments in the town.”

Special guest Imogen Clark learnt to swim, worked at and trained at Sharley Park Leisure Centre, before it became Clay Cross Active. Her grandad was one of the founding members of the Rykneld Swimming Club. The swimming club has returned to the centre after an 18 month absence. During this challenging period, the club relied on the generosity and support of neighbouring facilities and swimming clubs to continue providing training opportunities for its swimmers. Head Swimming Coach Amy Roberts said, “We are incredibly grateful to the local swimming community for opening their doors to us. Without their support, it would have been impossible to keep our programme running. We feel truly privileged to have trained alongside Matlock and Buxton SC. Their support and generosity, along with that of the leisure centres, enabled us to keep our swimmers in the water, progressing and motivated. It’s been a wonderful example of how the swimming community comes together in times of need. Now, we’re delighted to return home and once again swim in the pool where so many of our members first learned to love the sport.”

