A much-loved Italian restaurant reopened its doors at Sheffield Road in Chesterfield with a fresh look, brand new menu, and the same warm welcome.

The venue, previously known as Giorgio’s, has been relaunched under a new name Il Forno, Italian for The Oven.

The new name has been inspired by the restaurant’s signature feature – its traditional wood-fired pizza oven.

The re-launch party, hosted on Friday, September 12, saw a buffet featuring dishes from the brand new menu which blends old favourites with modern twists on Italian classics, crafted by the same talented chef who’s been at the heart of the kitchen since day one.

The wood-fired pizzas were a real treat, along with wonderfully seasoned arancini and a delicious classic lasagne.

Alongside great food, the evening has seen lovely live music and a raffle with hundreds raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

During her speech on the night, Fran Montero, Il Forno’s owner said: "Thank you so much for being here. It means the world.

“This is not just a reopening, it’s a celebration of over a decade of memories, hard work and community.

"We have worked so hard to modernise this restaurant and we will keep working hard to give it a new look and make it an even warmer, more inviting place for everybody.”

Speaking to loyal customers and staff members, she added: "The restaurant and small business world has been becoming more difficult. Thank you for always choosing local, it really does make a difference.

“I also have to thank our amazing team. Some of them have been here almost since day one.”

Giorgio’s first opened its doors in 2014 and has continued to be run by the same family and loyal team of staff for almost 12 years.

The venue has temporarily closed its doors on Tuesday, September 9, for three days to allow for refurbishment works.

The restaurant officially reopened to the public on Saturday, September 13, with owners saying Il Forno has already enjoyed brisk business over its first weekend, with customers praising the refreshed interiors and menu updates.

Commenting on the re-launch, Fran Montero said: “We were blown away by the turnout and the response — it was such a joy to welcome friends old and new to il Forno.

“Our goal has always been to offer genuine Italian hospitality, and this relaunch is about building on everything people already love.”

