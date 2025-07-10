The iconic Bakewell Tart Shop, home of the traditional Bakewell Tart for over a hundred years, has re-opened after three-weeks of major refurb with many exciting changes set to enhance the customers’ experience.

We have been invited to the official re-launch ceremony on Tuesday, July 8, to see how the historic shop and café, located at the heart of Bakewell, has been transformed.

It was a warm sunny afternoon and the shop was buzzing with life as chatter and sweet smell of freshly baked tarts filled the air.

We were impressed with the brand new sleek interior design and the bright, welcoming café area.

Commenting on the refurbishment, Duncan Kirk, who runs the shop alongside his wife Fay Kirk, said: “We’ve opened up the shop, giving a lot space back to the customer. What we want to achieve is a quick and simple option for customers that showcases the food that Bakewell is famous for. It is the Bakewell Pudding, the Huntsman Pie, the Homity Pie and obviously the Bakewell Tart.

“What makes our Bakewell Tart unique is the original recipe which we own as part of our intellectual property.

"If you were to buy an imitation in a supermarket it will be a very different product that you get. There will be flour in the mix which makes it a cake, rather than a tart. We use the original ground almonds rather than almond essence and the secrets of the recipe – some of that we don’t share.”

I had a chance to try some of tarts offered by the shop, which is freshly made using the original secret recipe in two versions – with and without icing.

The difference between the tart offered by Bakewell Tart Shop and a supermarket version was very obvious. The original tart was less sweet with a pronounced almond flavour and a hint of cherry.

I couldn’t taste the strong artificial sweet cherry that often over powers the mass produced Bakewell tarts found in shops.

After trying two versions of the tart offered by the iconic Bakewell venue, I preferred the tart without icing, which was less sweet. But the version with icing was delicious as well and did not lose any of its almond and cherry flavour.

Apart from the stunning new layout, The Bakewell Tart Shop has seen an exciting addition of a custom-built world map on one of the walls – a new attraction for visitors to celebrate their trip to Bakewell.

Duncan, who has been running the shop since 2019, explained that the map is set to allow visitors to choose a coloured pin sticker, write their name and date on it, and pin it to the part of the world they come from.

This comes after the famous Weir Bridge, where visitors could leave an engraved lock, underwent repairs due to structural concerns – with Bakewell love locks permanently moved to nearby Thornbridge Hall.

Speaking at the official re-launch celebration, Duncan thanked all the employees for their hard work.

He said: "It’s been a very disruptive three weeks for everyone and the time of upheaval has been challenging. A lot of people have put a huge amount of effort to get us to this stage. I would like to thank you all. You have worked tirelessly."

But the shop refurbishment has brought much than design changes – with a new software which was designed to provide a safer and more confident dining experience for customers with food allergies, intolerances, or dietary preferences.

The software allows customers to easily input their allergens, intolerances or dislikes, generating a personalised menu that shows safe options and provides transparency and reassurance before they order. The software is also available for other hospitality venues to licence, offering a smarter and more efficient way to manage dietary needs.

To boost sustainability, the shop has also invested in brand new eco-friendly takeaway coffee cups which eliminate the need for plastic lids.

Made entirely from paper with a special coating, these cups are fully recyclable and home compostable, offering a greener alternative to traditional takeaway cups. This initiative underscores the shop's commitment to reducing its environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices within the community.

This major refit marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for The Bakewell Tart Shop – with plans to create a streamlined model that can be replicated in locations across the Peak District.

Speaking about the importance of the refurbishment and plans for the future, Duncan added: “This transformation is about taking The Bakewell Tart Shop into the future. It’s not just about a fresh look, but a modernised service and a forward-thinking business model.

"This is just the beginning, and we are very excited about expanding the model throughout the Peak District in the years to come.”

1 . Iconic Bakewell Tart Shop reopens after major refurb Duncan and Fay Kirk, The Bakewell Tart Shop owners, have hosted an official re-launch evening on Tuesday, July 8. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Iconic Bakewell Tart Shop reopens after major refurb Located at the heart of Bakewell, the historic Bakewell Tart Shop has reopened its doors after three weeks of refurbishment works. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Iconic Bakewell Tart Shop reopens after major refurb The shop was buzzing with life as chatter and the sweet smell of freshly baked tarts filled the air. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales