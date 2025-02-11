If you’re looking for fun, caring staff, plenty to keep little ones entertained, a good choice of food and a welcoming space for breastfeeding mums – that’s exactly what’s on offer at Chesterfield’s Sorbo Lounge.

My girls love the crafting table and the variety on the ‘build your own dish’ menu with one choosing the falafel and hummus burger and the other the sausages and a selection of sides.

The restaurant, in the Market Place, has recently been officially recognised with the Breastfeeding Welcome Here Award by Derbyshire Community Health Services and Derbyshire County Council.

Courtney Cripps, general manager at Sorbo Lounge said: “The award is important as it means we are now recognised as a safe and welcoming space for people who are breastfeeding. I am a mum of two and when I had my first I stayed in the house and didn’t venture out as I was worried of being judged or turned away for breastfeeding in a public place thankfully I was lucky and used Sorbo as an escape and safe space as I worked here but many are unfamiliar with who we are and what we support so might be reserved using our venue. With this displayed along side us being registered on the councils website allows mums to know they can get out in those first crucial months when just a casual chat can lift a weight off your shoulders.”

Courtney is passionate about supporting women and this is visible with Sorbo being a women-led business.

She added: “Sorbo is different because of the people who work here, a lot of us are mums and we get it. Sorbo has been created by mums, for families, we don’t mind if there’s a crying baby – we will be the first people over pulling faces and trying to help you distract them. A toddler having a melt down? We will go grab a little snack pot for them on the house and bring some toys to the table to help out as we know what it’s like to feel overwhelmed. Every child can leave with a teddy to take home so you don’t have to be buying a toy as a souvenir of the day. Our teddies are free.

“The biggest plus is you don’t have to make a purchase to use any of our facilities.

"If you need a rest come in sit down and your little ones can play and you don’t have to buy anything to do that. We will never judge and never ask for anything from anyone, we just want to provide a space for people to feel safe and warm, we know the people who can will support us and we will in turn support the community back.”

Sorbo is part of the Loungers group, a British cafe-bar and restaurant chain founded in 2002, famous for their distinctive decor and gastropub grub.

Courtney said: “Sorbo is my home and the people here are like family and you can feel that when you visit us and people like the consistency with that and see we genuinely care.

“We have free teddies, free children’s books to just take home, crafts table out all day every day, board games, kids corner with numerous toys and two play kitchens, free baby products in the baby change and free sanitary products in the ladies.”

1 . Sorbo Lounge Katie Dean, Courtney Cripps and Stacie Nelia are celebrating the recent Breastfeeding Welcome Here Award. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Sorbo Lounge General manager Courtney Cripps setting up the craft table. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Sorbo Lounge Stacie Nelia in the teddy adoption corner. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales