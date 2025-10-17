Matlock Bath has welcomed a brand new addition to its brilliant food scene last week.

Chakra Lounge opened its doors at North Parade in Matlock Bath, on Tuesday, October 7 – and we went along to have a first look inside the café.

The venue offers a perfect escape for rainy autumn days with cosy decor, vibrant colours and inviting smell of delicious home made food.

The café’s extensive menu features a wide range of Indian dished with a modern twist – from breakfasts, through small plates to main courses.

Guests can enjoy great selection of vegan, vegetarian and meat dishes as well as numerous gluten free options.

The venue also has a variety of hot and cold drinks – and fresh baked goods for those with a sweet tooth.

The Matlock Bath Chakra Lounge is open between 8am and 5pm every day apart from Wednesday, when the venue is closed.

Speaking about the café launch, a spokesperson for Chakra Lounge said: “We had a very warm welcome especially by the locals and the neighbours. We are chuffed and overwhelmed with the response.”

The café is open between 8am and 5pm every day apart from Wednesday, when the venue is closed.

The Matlock Bath café joins three other Chakra Lounge cafés in Buxton, Bakewell and Sheffield.

1 . First look inside Chakra Lounge in Matlock Bath Veronica Tirukoti and Matthew Jose are at the helm of the Matlock Bath Chakra Lounge. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . First look inside Chakra Lounge in Matlock Bath The new venue opened its doors at North Parade in Matlock Bath. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . First look inside Chakra Lounge in Matlock Bath The lounge café offers a perfect escape for rainy autumn days with cosy decor, vibrant colours and inviting smell of delicious home made food. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales