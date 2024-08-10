In pictures: "We are Chesterfield, we stand as one" - say protesters at Stand Up to Racism rally

The Unity in the Community Stand up to Racism event was organised by Stand up to Racism Chesterfield and North Derbyshire and Chesterfield Trades Union Council after a series of anti-immigration far-right protests and violence across the country last weekend.

The rally started with one minute of silence to remember three girls killed in the Southport stabbing - Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

A number of speakers called for unity, as well as several chants by the protesters including ‘refugees are welcome here’ and ‘no to hate’.

James Eaden, the President of Chesterfield TUC and one of the organisers, said: “It was fantastic, a really heartwarming turnout from Chesterfield of over 200 people, giving a clear message of unity in our community. We won’t stand for racism and division, we are horrified by the violence that we have seen. Our town is better than that. We have had some great speeches and poems, it was a really powerful event."

Jeannie Robinson, the lead speaker at the rally, added: "It was so important because of the events of last week, especially last weekend, to bring people together, to feel better and publicly demonstrate that we are the majority and we will stand together.

"We wanted to make clear to minorities in Chesterfield that we are standing together with them. Some of them did not feel safe enough to come today and it makes me sad. I hope they can join us in the future."

Other speakers included Paul King representing Christians Together, Donna Hales A Bolsover councillor and health worker, Dave Kesteven from the Green Party, Lisa Tunnell, representing a local National Education Union branch, Lud Ramsay, a labour councillor and a member of the African Caribbean Association and Mohamed Razak, the Chair of Chesterfield Muslim Association. Songs were performed by two local musicians Lorna Cooper and Simon Ball.

The rally was concluded with more speeches by Martin Porter from Derbyshire County UNISON branch, Hilary Cave from the Chesterfield Peace movement, Barbara Sansome from Refugees Are Welcome Here and James Eaden.

The event comes after a Chesterfield premises hosting asylum seekers was attacked last Friday. A ‘drive-by shooting of a ball bearing aimed at a refugee having a quiet smoke’ took place. No one was injured.

1 . Unity in the Community Stand up to Racism Rally in Chesterfield The protesters gathered in front of the town hall, shouting a number of chants including: "Refugees are welcome here". Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2 . Unity in the Community Stand up to Racism Rally in Chesterfield Organisers estimated that around 200 people have joined the Unity in the Community Stand up to Racism Rally in Chesterfield today (August 10). Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3 . Unity in the Community Stand up to Racism Rally in Chesterfield The protest comes after The Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Unity in Our Community statement was put out online by Stand up to Racism and Chesterfield TUC. The statement has so far been signed by over 700 people. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales