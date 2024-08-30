One of England’s most spectacular outdoor events, the three action-packed days of entertainment returned to the Derbyshire countryside, with tens of thousands of visitors set to enjoy a weekend of family entertainment.

Highlights include a vintage funfair, a climbing wall, bungee trampoline and pony rides, as well as the opportunity to try archery, fly-fishing, clay-pigeon shooting, have-a-go dog agility and a Family Fun Dog Show.

The Fine Food Village offers artisan produce to sample and buy, and the shopping village provides more than 250 different stalls, with the chance to browse homeware, clothing, accessories and gifts from talented local makers as well as Peak District based businesses, and Chatsworth’s Farm Shop and gift shops.

Attending this year as Country Fair Presidents are TV personalities Kelvin and Liz Fletcher, of popular farming show Fletcher’s Family Farm.

Today the fair welcomed the world-famous Ukrainian Cossack Stunt Team to headline the Grand Ring lineup, thrilling visitors with their daredevil horseback stunts.

Renowned chefs Ainsley Harriott MBE hosted a live cookery demonstrations, alongside acclaimed chefs from across Derbyshire and the Peak District who will be showcasing dishes that champion locally sourced seasonal produce.

Visitors will be able to sample some of the highest quality food and drink from local producers as they explore the Fine Food Village. Ainsley, James Martin and Nadiya Hussain will all be holding book signings, in addition to guests Alan Titchmarsh, Kelvin and Liz Fletcher, and Arthur Parkinson, author of Chicken Boy and Planting a Paradise.

On Sunday a Lancaster Bomber is scheduled to take to the skies during the country fair.

The flypast by the World War Two aircraft, from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, will take place at the 1,000-acre grounds between 1.45pm and 2.15pm.

Event organiser, Sarah Green, commented: “We love seeing friends and families come together each year to enjoy the Country Fair. We’re delighted to be welcoming Kelvin and Liz Fletcher as Presidents.”

1 . Chatsworth Country Fair Ian and Fran Phillips and Paul and Elaine Smart. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Chatsworth Country Fair Ukrainian Cossack stunt team with Ainsley Harriott, Kelvin and Liz Fletcher and Alan Titchmarsh. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Chatsworth Country Fair The world-famous Ukrainian Cossack Stunt Team to headline the Grand Ring line-up Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales