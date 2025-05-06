In pictures: VE Day 80 theme to Ashover's May Day gala

Stallholders were dressed in period costumes and the event included a community sing-song plus and gala day activities.
1. VE Day 80 theme to Ashover May Day gala
Lydia Surgay and Laura Postlethwaite. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. VE Day 80 theme to Ashover May Day gala
Gemma Adama, Judith Raines, Lucy Harries and Natalie Aldread from Friends of Ashover primary school. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. VE Day 80 theme to Ashover May Day gala
VE Day 80 theme to Ashover May Day gala. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. VE Day 80 theme to Ashover May Day gala
Robyn Adams showing her painted face. Photo: Brian Eyre
