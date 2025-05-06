In pictures: VE Day 80 theme to Ashover's May Day gala

By Brian Eyre
Published 6th May 2025, 13:49 BST
There was a VE Day 80 theme to Ashover’s May Day gala.

Stallholders were dressed in period costumes and the event included a community sing-song plus and gala day activities.

Lydia Surgay and Laura Postlethwaite.

1. VE Day 80 theme to Ashover May Day gala

Lydia Surgay and Laura Postlethwaite. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Gemma Adama, Judith Raines, Lucy Harries and Natalie Aldread from Friends of Ashover primary school.

2. VE Day 80 theme to Ashover May Day gala

Gemma Adama, Judith Raines, Lucy Harries and Natalie Aldread from Friends of Ashover primary school. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
VE Day 80 theme to Ashover May Day gala.

3. VE Day 80 theme to Ashover May Day gala

VE Day 80 theme to Ashover May Day gala. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Robyn Adams showing her painted face.

4. VE Day 80 theme to Ashover May Day gala

Robyn Adams showing her painted face. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Stallholders
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice