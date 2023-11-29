In pictures: Tree-mendous event at Chesterfield Royal as 230 trees planted across hospital site

To celebrate National Tree Week Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has planted 230 trees across the hospital site.

The trees, which are from more than 20 varieties are the result of a successful application to NHS Forest – an initiative which started in 2009 and has since seen more than 100,000 trees planted on or near to NHS property.

Thirty of the new saplings have been planted close to the Trust’s £2m Health and Wellbeing Hub – which opened in the summer and offers colleagues access to the latest gym and counselling break-out facilities, thanks to the Chesterfield Royal Charity’s fundraising appeal.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield and senior officials were joined by 15 members of staff who were nominated by their colleagues – some due to their commitment to the environment, some who have gone the extra mile and were nominated to mark their hard work and dedication.

Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive of the Trust, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to receive the 230 trees from NHS Forest. It’s great news for the Trust and our surrounding community as we recognise the importance of a cleaner and greener environment – linking directly to our Green Strategy.

“I think it’s incredibly symbolic that we have 30 colleagues and guests standing shoulder-to- shoulder to plant the final 30 trees, marking this occasion – especially it is the 75th birthday year of the NHS. It’s a great legacy for us all to have.”

Dr Jon Cort, Chief Digital Officer, added: “We already have a huge commitment to our green spaces and trees across the Trust site. I personally believe this makes a great difference to improve the hospital environment. These 230 trees, of such variety, will stand the test of time and hopefully add to people’s health and wellbeing.”

