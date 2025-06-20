In pictures: Transformation of historic Chesterfield market reaches major milestone

Since starting work on the second phase of the Market Square in April, Thomas Bow the council’s contractor, have cleared the site, excavated below ground to install foundations for the new market stalls, benches, lights and other items, installed drainage, water pipes and electrical connections and have begun laying the feature paving and cobbles across the site.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We’re really pleased with how work on phase two of this project has been progressing, a lot of the work on this phase has been things you won’t necessarily see on a day to day basis but are essential for ensuring that we can provide the facilities our market traders need. With the paving now going in you’ll be able to get a better idea of how the space will look once completed. There’s still a lot of hard work to do but we can’t wait to fully reopen the main market square.”

Phases one and two of the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project focussed on the main market square and includes the creation of new stalls with more modern facilities, a new central space for food vendors and entertainment, and relaying of cobbles and paving slabs to make a smoother surface and increase accessibility.

The next phase of the project will focus on transforming Rykneld Square into a greener space where visitors can enjoy views of the iconic Crooked Spire.

Work will then move into New Square where the permanent stalls will be removed to create a more flexible space that can be used for events, festivals and traditional markets.

To make sure market traders can keep trading throughout the ongoing improvements, some stall holders will once again move to temporary locations – and a pop-up market will be created in New Square which will be in place for up to a year.

Improvements to Corporation Street will create a new gateway to the refurbished Stephenson Memorial Hall, which houses the Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum. The project is funded through an almost £20 million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund. With the funding split between town centre regeneration works and the refurbishment of Stephenson Memorial Hall.

Phase two, the full main market square, is aiming for completion by the end of August.

The entire project is expected to be complete by Spring 2026.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre has visited the market to take these new photos.

1 . Cobbles relaid Cobbles and paving slabs have been relaid to make a smoother surface and increase accessibility. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield Market The transformation of Chesterfield market is coming together quickly with some major milestones reached over the last month. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Progress being made Since starting work on the second phase of the Market Square in April, Thomas Bow the council’s contractor, have cleared the site, excavated below ground to install foundations for the new market stalls, benches, lights and other items, installed drainage, water pipes and electrical connections and have begun laying the feature paving and cobbles across the site. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales