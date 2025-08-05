In pictures: Thousands turn out for bigger and better Cromford Steam Rally

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 5th Aug 2025, 15:13 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 15:24 BST
Steam engines, vintage vehicles, tractors and military transport attracted thousands of visitors to Cromford Steam Rally.

Derbyshire’s premier steam heritage and vintage rally showcased the very best in our steam, transport and leisure industries – with a bigger and better show than ever before.

The event, held over the weekend, included parades in the main arena from steam engines, military vehicles, motorcycles, tractors as well as vintage and classic cars.

A fairground was also on offer as well as the return of the wall of death involving daredevil bikers performing fearless stunts.

Visitors also enjoyed trade and charity stalls and new exhibits and displays with a larger military section and more exhibits in the motorcycle, tractor and stationary engine areas.

Cromford Steam Rally was first established in 1970, the show was held on Cromford meadows and as the show grew, it moved to High Acres Farm, Dewey Lane Tansley, Brackenfield where it resides today.

Nick Rhodes covered the popular event.

Cromford Steam Rally 2025 was back with a bigger and better show than before.

1. Cromford Steam Rally

Cromford Steam Rally 2025 was back with a bigger and better show than before. Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
The event included parades in the main arena from military vehicles.

2. Cromford Steam Rally

The event included parades in the main arena from military vehicles. Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Visitors enjoying the weekend.

3. Cromford Steam Rally

Visitors enjoying the weekend. Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Cromford Steam Rally

4. Cromford Steam Rally

Cromford Steam Rally Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice