In pictures: Thousands turn out for bigger and better Cromford Steam Rally

Derbyshire’s premier steam heritage and vintage rally showcased the very best in our steam, transport and leisure industries – with a bigger and better show than ever before.

The event, held over the weekend, included parades in the main arena from steam engines, military vehicles, motorcycles, tractors as well as vintage and classic cars.

A fairground was also on offer as well as the return of the wall of death involving daredevil bikers performing fearless stunts.

Visitors also enjoyed trade and charity stalls and new exhibits and displays with a larger military section and more exhibits in the motorcycle, tractor and stationary engine areas.

Cromford Steam Rally was first established in 1970, the show was held on Cromford meadows and as the show grew, it moved to High Acres Farm, Dewey Lane Tansley, Brackenfield where it resides today.

Nick Rhodes covered the popular event.

