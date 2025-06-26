In pictures: This is what buses in Chesterfield looked like from the 1920s to the 1980s - in black and white retro photos

This wonderful collection of old photos depict some of Chesterfield’s first buses.

An extensive selection of pictures has recently been acquired by Transpire The Chesterfield Bus Society from Mike Hirst, a devoted Chesterfield transport enthusiast who decided to sell his entire collection to Transpire for continued appreciation.

The collection is now filed safe and is stored in the Chesterfield area by custodian Andrew Bagshaw who is a committee member of Transpire.

The pictures depict one of the earliest motor buses to be operated in Chesterfield with solid non pneumatic tyres through to various single deck and double deck Daimler and Leyland types as well as a mobile canteen bus that was a regular visitor to the town centre where drivers could rest and dine during their break time.

Andrew said if any Derbyshire Times readers have specific old bus photos they would like to see then can contact him by emailing: [email protected]

Chesterfield Corporation Transport bus services were first operated in 1914, prior to this the service operated using trams, then trolleybuses.

Routes to Brimington, Clay Cross and North Wingfield were introduced and with the onset of the First World War many buses were impressed by the War Department. After the war more services were introduced to Bolsover, Newbold and to Staveley.

In 1974 the fleet name was changed to Chesterfield Transport.

The company was owned by the Chesterfield Borough Council until it was sold in the 1990s to it's employees in a management team buyout.

This collection includes buses from the 1920s to the 1980s.

This lovely looking double decker was heading to Clay Cross. Photo taken in the 1960s. Photo: Mike Hirst

The mobile canteen bus that was a regular visitor to the town centre where drivers could rest and dine during their break time. Photo: Mike Hirst

A double decker travelling to Walton, 1960s. Photo: Mike Hirst

With the onset of the First World War many buses were impressed by the War Department. After the war more services were introduced to Bolsover, Newbold and to Staveley. A service pictured in the 1950s set for Staveley. Photo: Mike Hirst

