Chloe Rowan and Olivia Varney enjoying The Great British Food Festival.Chloe Rowan and Olivia Varney enjoying The Great British Food Festival.
In pictures: The Great British Food Festival returned to Hardwick Hall with tasty treats, chef demos and live entertainment

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:48 BST
Foodies flocked to Hardwick Hall for the return of a popular event.

The Great British Food Festival took place from May 31 to June 2 with banquet of tasty treats, chef demos and live entertainment.

Artisan produce, street food, (Wo)men V Food competition, Cake Off contest, kids entertainment, craft and gift stalls lined up to entertain the hundreds of visitors flocking to the event.

New for this year was a live fire stage where Ian Sherlock, an award-winning executive chef, cooked up such delights as Guiajillo Chilli Rubbed Haddock in corn husks and Churros with Tequila chocolate sauce.

Cookery skills and tips were shared in demonstrations by chefs including Rachel Green, Sandy Docherty, Eva Humphries, Marnie Xuto, Nikita@Vegetarian, Godfrey Barton and The Alberti Twins.

Other attractions included a cheese masterclass, a foraging masterclass around the festival site and a cookery class and activities for children.

Live music and entertainment was provided by Rob Jones, Nick Shaw, Hit The Dance Floor, Josh Owen, The Bowkers, Sunflower Dance, ABBA Duo, Radio Edit and Sophie Rose-Emery.

Lana and Arya Lissaman

1. The Great British Food Festival

Lana and Arya Lissaman Photo: Brian Eyre

Taking part in the 'hot chilli challenge'.

2. The Great British Food Festival

Taking part in the 'hot chilli challenge'. Photo: Brian Eyre

Shani Nicholson and Cara Hopkinson.

3. The Great British Food Festival

Shani Nicholson and Cara Hopkinson. Photo: Brian Eyre

Gloria Fleming, claire Hawkswood and Paul Fleming.

4. The Great British Food Festival

Gloria Fleming, claire Hawkswood and Paul Fleming. Photo: Brian Eyre

