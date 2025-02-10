In pictures: the best of Bolsover 10K as hundreds of runners hit the streets

Athletes and amateurs lined up alongside one another for the North Derbyshire Running Club event on Sunday, February 9, winding their way through the streets and up and around the famous castle.

Kristian Watson and Hayley Gill crossed the line first in the men’s and women’s races, in 32 minutes 37 seconds and 36:34 respectively, but everyone who took part can feel a twinge of victory in their aching legs.

Club chairman Derry French said: “A huge thank you to all that have taken part in making our little race amazing today, you all did yourselves and our race very proud. Wear your medals and tees with pride.

“And thanks to everyone making our event and running clubs an amazing part of the community.”

Vice chair Emma Hicken added: “Thank you to all our amazing volunteers, setting up, marshalling, hosting and just being incredible.

“Thank you to our amazing group of pacers and support runners, selflessly helping so many to those key PBs, thank you Wilson Estate Agents and The Derby Runner for sponsoring this, and thank you to Bolsover Castle for being an amazing venue, picturesque site and the iconic home of the Bolsover 10K.”