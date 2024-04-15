In pictures: The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, visits Derbyshire and meets 'amazing' residents

Arriving at 9.30am, he was welcomed at Chesterfield station by the Bishop of Derby, Libby Lane. The Archbishop toured the Diocese and led a day of prayers with people of all ages and backgrounds, giving his support to churches and community groups.

Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby: “It’s been great to visit the diocese of Derby, the people have been amazing, and the welcome has been warm. It’s been wonderful to pray together. I encourage people to pray, to bring their whole selves to God, the good, bad and ugly, and let Him meet you with His love.”

His first stop was at the foodbank hosted by Saints Augustine Church on Derby Road in Chesterfield and the nearby Christian charity Hope House, a community with accommodation for previously homeless people.

After stopping at a farm in Youlgreave for prayer with members of the farming community, the Archbishop joined families and young people for a lunchtime picnic at Crich Stand and enjoyed the views across the county on a blustery, spring afternoon.

At Ilkeston market place he mingled with Saturday shoppers and offered prayers with local people and passers-by from outside St Thomas’s church.

Following a children’s tea party at Shelton Lock the Archbishop travelled on for his final stop at Derby Cathedral to lead prayers at the close of a prayer day.

The Bishop of Derby, The Right Reverend Libby Lane: “On Saturday, the Archbishop of Canterbury joined us in that prayer. It was a beautiful day in every way.

“Real people in ordinary places shared their stories with the Archbishop - in a community hub, a rehabilitation hostel, on a farm, on a hilltop, in a market, on a bouncy castle, in the Cathedral. Archbishop Justin shared with us his own journey of prayer through tough times and at moments of joy. He prayed with us and for us and was deeply moved to receive our prayers for him.”

1 . Youngsters read the opening prayers The Archbishop of Canterbury and Bishop of Derby with youngsters who read the opening prayers for the event at Crich Stand Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . The Archbishop of Canterbury The Archbishop of Canterbury leads prayers at Crich Stand Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Picnicing on Crich Stand Picnicing on Crich Stand with the Archbishop of Canterbury Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4 . The Archbishop of Canterbury The Archbishop of Canterbury enjoying a rather windy picnic Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales