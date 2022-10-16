News you can trust since 1855
Runners hit the streets of the Chesterfield for the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K. All photos: Brian Eyre

In pictures: Sunshine and a great atmosphere for the Chesterfield 10K

Hundreds of runners hit the streets for the second annual Redbrik Chesterfield10k event in the town.

By John Smith
29 minutes ago

Glorious autmunal sunshine bathed the runners set off from Queen’s Park out onto Dock Walk, and through Chesterfield from Old Road to Ashgate Road passing close by Ashgate Hospicecare and then into the town centre and down Glumangate, passing Redbrik’s Chesterfield office and the town’s famous crooked spire before finishing back where they started at Queen’s Park.

For those who wanted a rather shorter workout, there was also a short 1Km fun run around Queen’s Park for all to take part in.

And your Derbyshire Times was there to capture the images of a memorable day.

1. Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K. Start of the fun run.

Runners young and old set off at the start of the fun run

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K.

Hundreds of runners set off at the start of the 2022 Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K. 1st female runner Hayley Gill.

Women's race winner Hayley Gill.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K. Winner of the 10k race Robert Byers.

Robert Byers celebrates winning the men's race

Photo: Brian Eyre

