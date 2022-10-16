In pictures: Sunshine and a great atmosphere for the Chesterfield 10K
Hundreds of runners hit the streets for the second annual Redbrik Chesterfield10k event in the town.
Glorious autmunal sunshine bathed the runners set off from Queen’s Park out onto Dock Walk, and through Chesterfield from Old Road to Ashgate Road passing close by Ashgate Hospicecare and then into the town centre and down Glumangate, passing Redbrik’s Chesterfield office and the town’s famous crooked spire before finishing back where they started at Queen’s Park.
For those who wanted a rather shorter workout, there was also a short 1Km fun run around Queen’s Park for all to take part in.
And your Derbyshire Times was there to capture the images of a memorable day.
