In pictures: Summer of sports celebrated in Chesterfield with youngsters taking part in activities and challenges
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 11:32 BST
Youngsters enjoyed summer sports day events in Chesterfield town centre.
The free event took place at at Vicar Lane on Saturday, August 31 and Saturday, August 24.
Families took part in a range of sporty activities and challenges.
Children could also get a glitter tattoo and a balloon modeller was on hand to create sporty themed balloons.
Shoppers could also pull up a deckchair to watch the paralympics, as part of the shopping centre’s Summer of Sport celebration.
1. Vicar Lane sports activities
The sack race was a hit. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Vicar Lane sports activities
Ava Wildman shows off her medal. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Vicar Lane sports activities
The three legged race taking place in Vicar Lane Photo: jason chadwick
4. Vicar Lane sports activities
Leo Wildman has a go at the tug of war Photo: jason chadwick
