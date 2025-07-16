In pictures: Revamp of square next to Chesterfield's iconic Crooked Spire taking shape

The latest phase of the council’s Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project began this month and should be completed by the end of October. The planned works include the creation of new grassy areas for people to sit in, new paving, specialist planting and a new bin store, which together will help the space more welcoming for visitors and residents.

Whilst these works are ongoing access through the square will be limited and part of Spa Lane car park (next to the decorator centre) will be closed for use as a construction compound.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “These works will help enhance the Crooked Spire for visitors and residents by providing a warm welcome to the town centre, it also supports the plans we are developing with our partners about the future use of the Visitor Information Centre. “There will be some disruption arising from these works, but we are working with our contractor and updating local businesses to try and minimise the impact. Once completed this will be a fantastic new space for Chesterfield residents and visitors to enjoy.”

The works in Rykneld Square include new paving and surfaces to create a more modern public space.

It will also include new seating for visitors to use and new planting to help enhance biodiversity and create a more welcoming space.

A new bin store will be created to help keep the area looking tidy and allow unhampered views of the churchyard and heritage railings.

The pavement that runs along the top of the square will be upgraded, to create a more level surface.

New bollards will also be installed to help make it a safer space for pedestrians along with a new crossing point.

The works are due to be completed by late October and will be carried out whilst other areas of the town centre are also being regenerated.

