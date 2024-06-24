More than 3,400 supporters stepped out for the return of the charity’s biggest fundraiser on Saturday.

Walkers have already helped raise £220,000 to help fund end of life care in North Derbyshire, and the charity said it hopes to see the figure rise even more by the sponsorship deadline at the end of July.

The 10km walk began and finished at Chesterfield Football Club’s stadium, with people setting off at 10pm and live entertainment kicking off the party at 7pm.

Amongst those taking part was Tim Evans, 54, who is originally from North Wingfield but now lives in Pilsley.

He received care from the hospice and wanted to do his bit to give something back. “I’m doing this because Ashgate Hospice looked after me when I had lymphoedema through my throat cancer,” said Tim.

“This is my third Sparkle Night Walk, I did it six months after my treatment finished last time.

“It’s been brilliant. My wife and daughters are doing it with me – it’s a family thing! Everyone at Ashgate is amazing and they do a lot behind the scenes people don’t see – it’s just a great charity.”

Also taking part was Gloria Cantrell, 75, from Matlock, who volunteers at the hospice’s shop in Matlock.

She was taking part after her sister-in-law, Elaine Thirkle received care at the hospice’s Inpatient Unit in Old Brampton.

Gloria said she was taking on her second Sparkle Night Walk after taking part in the event five years ago on her 70th birthday – despite having a broken femur.

She said: “I did my first Sparkle Night Walk five years ago with a broken femur. I’ve been so excited to take part with two legs this time!

“My sister-in-law died at Ashgate Hospice six years ago. The care that she received was just brilliant and I’ve wanted to do my bit to give back.

“The atmosphere has been great. Everything is so sparkly – and I love pink!”

Meanwhile Conor Peters, aged 21, from Staveley, was walking in memory of his grandmother.

He said: “I’m taking part in Sparkle Night Walk for my nan as the hospice provided her with such great care.

“This is my first-time taking part in Sparkle. It’s great that so many people have joined in together to raise money for such a great cause.”

This year, the event smashed the previous record of 3,114 participants in 2023 as more than 3,400 supporters turned out.

The 10km route took walkers from the stadium down the A61 bypass, which was closed to traffic, past the Crooked Spire and through the streets of Chesterfield before returning to the football ground.

Jack Wood, director of income generation at Ashgate Hospice said: “Once again everyone at the hospice has been absolutely blown away by the amount of people who turned out for our Sparkle Night Walk.

“The event was our most popular ever and we’re so grateful to all the walkers who came out to support the hospice.

“Our incredible staff and volunteers have been working so hard for months to put on an amazing event for the people of North Derbyshire, I’m so glad it was such a success.

“The amount of money we’re expected to receive in donations will go such a long way towards being there for the patients and families who need us most.”

“We hope to see everyone back again next year donning their sparkles, pink tutus and bunny ears – you can grab your super early bird ticket now for just £8!”

Super early bird registration for next year’s event has opened and more than 400 people have already signed up.

Entry will be available at a reduced rate until August 11, with the walk set to take place on JUne 28, 2025.

To find out more about next year’s Sparkle Night Walk and to register, go to www.ashgatehospice.org.uk/sparkle-night-walk

1 . Sparkle Night Walk 2024 Tutus and flashing bunny ears to the fore.Photo: Ellie Rhodes Photo Sales

2 . Sparkle Night Walk 2024 Hospice volunteer Gloria Cantrell, 75, from Matlock took part in her second Sparkle Night Walk.Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Sparkle Night Walk 2024 Tim Evans wanted to give back to the hospice after receiving lymphoedema care when he was diagnosed with throat cancer. He is pictured with one of his daughters.Photo: Submitted Photo Sales