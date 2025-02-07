Chesterfield CAMRA is hosting its winter beer festival at the Winding Wheel Friday and Saturdat

The event is open from 6pm until 11pm on Friday, Feb 7, with music by Crooked Few.

The festival continues from 11am until 5pm on Saturday and then from 6pm until 11pm with Firecracker providing the night’s entertainment.

1 . Chesterfield CAMRA Winter Beer Festival The annual festival is running at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on February 7 and 8, 2025. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield CAMRA Winter Beer Festival Service with a smile from Sue Mosley as she pulls a pint for Dave Gregory. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield CAMRA Winter Beer Festival Hat's off to a great festival for Ricardo Townely, Andy and Diane Wilson. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Chesterfield CAMRA Winter Beer Festival Meg Hartman and Patrick Hopkins, the new owners of the Royal Oak in The Shambles, Chesterfield sample the festival's ale. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales