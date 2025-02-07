In pictures: Real ale lovers toast Chesterfield CAMRA's Winter Beer Festival

By Gay Bolton
Published 7th Feb 2025, 16:50 BST
Real ale lovers are raising their glasses to a weekend of beer and music.

Chesterfield CAMRA is hosting its winter beer festival at the Winding Wheel Friday and Saturdat

The event is open from 6pm until 11pm on Friday, Feb 7, with music by Crooked Few.

The festival continues from 11am until 5pm on Saturday and then from 6pm until 11pm with Firecracker providing the night’s entertainment.

The annual festival is running at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on February 7 and 8, 2025.

1. Chesterfield CAMRA Winter Beer Festival

The annual festival is running at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on February 7 and 8, 2025. Photo: Brian Eyre

Service with a smile from Sue Mosley as she pulls a pint for Dave Gregory.

2. Chesterfield CAMRA Winter Beer Festival

Service with a smile from Sue Mosley as she pulls a pint for Dave Gregory. Photo: Brian Eyre

Hat's off to a great festival for Ricardo Townely, Andy and Diane Wilson.

3. Chesterfield CAMRA Winter Beer Festival

Hat's off to a great festival for Ricardo Townely, Andy and Diane Wilson. Photo: Brian Eyre

Meg Hartman and Patrick Hopkins, the new owners of the Royal Oak in The Shambles, Chesterfield sample the festival's ale.

4. Chesterfield CAMRA Winter Beer Festival

Meg Hartman and Patrick Hopkins, the new owners of the Royal Oak in The Shambles, Chesterfield sample the festival's ale. Photo: Brian Eyre

