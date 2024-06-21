In pictures: Popular Eckington Classic Car and Bike Show back at Renishaw Hall for 2024

Chesterfield Rotary Club was delighted to welcome everyone back to the beautiful venue for an afternoon of car and bike indulgence.

Funds raised at the event will be given to local charities, which last year included Ashgate Hospicecare , Batten’s Disease Family Association, our Nepal School rebuild project, Motor Neurone Disease Association and Chesterfield Rotary Community Fund.

Posting on their Facebook page Eckington Classic Car and Bike Show said: “What a fantastic day. The weather forecasts were wrong and it was a dry, and eventually sunny afternoon (until 7pm when the rain finally struck) with some absolutely wonderful cars on display. Thank you to everyone who came and, of course, to the legion of volunteers (Rotarians, local businesses, scouts and others) who make this show possible.”