In pictures: Popular Eckington Classic Car and Bike Show back at Renishaw Hall for 2024

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 21st Jun 2024, 11:08 BST
The popular Eckington Classic Car and Bike Show was back at Renishaw Hall for 2024.

Chesterfield Rotary Club was delighted to welcome everyone back to the beautiful venue for an afternoon of car and bike indulgence.

Funds raised at the event will be given to local charities, which last year included Ashgate Hospicecare, Batten’s Disease Family Association, our Nepal School rebuild project, Motor Neurone Disease Association and Chesterfield Rotary Community Fund.

The event took place on Tuesday, June 18.

Posting on their Facebook page Eckington Classic Car and Bike Show said: “What a fantastic day. The weather forecasts were wrong and it was a dry, and eventually sunny afternoon (until 7pm when the rain finally struck) with some absolutely wonderful cars on display. Thank you to everyone who came and, of course, to the legion of volunteers (Rotarians, local businesses, scouts and others) who make this show possible.”

David and Julie Smith and John Reale.

1. Eckington classic car and bike show

David and Julie Smith and John Reale.Photo: Brian Eyre

Eckington classic car and bike show at Renishaw Hall.

2. Eckington classic car and bike show at Renishaw Hall

Eckington classic car and bike show at Renishaw Hall.Photo: Brian Eyre

David Murphy and Rod Simpson looking at an American car.

3. Eckington classic car and bike show

David Murphy and Rod Simpson looking at an American car.Photo: Brian Eyre

Eckington classic car and bike show at Renishaw Hall.

4. Eckington classic car and bike show

Eckington classic car and bike show at Renishaw Hall.Photo: Brian Eyre

