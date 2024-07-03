Joel Fearon, a British sprinter and bobsledder visited Clowne Infant and Nursery School Sport on Tuesday, July 2.

Joel is the third fastest British sprinter in history – with a personal best of running 100 metres in 9.96 seconds. On top of that, he won a bronze Olympic medal for bobsleigh at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Joel visited the school to help raise funds for sports resources, improve levels of physical activity and wellbeing in the school, and inspire the pupils to be more active and follow their dreams.

He helped to put the children through their paces in a sponsored fitness circuit and held an inspiring assembly for the whole school.

Susie Kirby, the headteacher at the Clowne Infant and Nursery School said: “The children had a fantastic time and Joel was fabulous! Our children were so inspired!”

