The transformation has delivered a vibrant and welcoming space, featuring new feature paving, restored historic cobbles, bespoke market stalls with traditional coverings, upgraded facilities, and stylish street furniture. These improvements create an inviting environment where visitors can shop, relax, and enjoy the heart of Chesterfield.

The redesigned layout offers wider, more open avenues for shoppers to explore, along with a new central flexible space designed to host a variety of events throughout the year.

It is the first major area to be completed as part of Chesterfield Borough Council’s multi-million pound Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project.

The first full day of trading in Market Place will be Thursday 18 September.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “This is the start of a new chapter for our town centre, with the historic market at its heart. The improvements we’ve made will ensure we can attract great traders and more customers to Chesterfield for many years to come.

“We have one of the finest and oldest markets in the country and some of the most reasonable stall prices too. This coupled with more town centre events and activities will help draw to crowds in.

“There is still more work to be done across the town centre and the next phase of works in New Square will see that area completely transformed to create a flexible events space that can support markets on busy days like during our flea market but can also be used to support community events, festivals and much more.”

Wendy Bailey, who sells Antiques on Chesterfield’s Thursday Flea Market, said: "The new stalls are fantastic, they provide a great space which we can trade from in all weathers, are built to a really high standard and we’ve had lots of great compliments from customers about them. With the upgrades across the square the Market is looking the best it has for many years, and it creates a really welcoming environment for both traders and customers.”

The works have been carried out on behalf of the council by Thomas Bow.

John Allen, Construction Director at Thomas Bow, said: “We are delighted to have completed phase two of this important project for Chesterfield. It has been a privilege to work collaboratively alongside the council and local traders to help create a space that the whole community can be proud of whilst maintaining access to the key area of the town. In addition to our work in the market place we have made a positive impact in the local communities through our social value programme alongside this scheme. We look forward to continuing this successful project into phase three.”

The reopening will be marked with three days of entertainment, live music and family fun.

On Thursday there will be free valuations from Bamfords Auctioneers and Valuers, live music from The Daisy Belles singers and saxophonist James Banahan.

On Friday Kyle Evans as George Formby will be entertaining the crowds. Saturday will see a day full of activity and entertainment for all ages including the Royal British Legion Motorbike Group on display, free face painting and glitter tattoos and live music from local musicians between 10am and 4pm.

The next major phase of the market squares transformation is now underway, with contractor working on the lower half of New Square behind the Market Hall. All businesses and properties based on New Square will be accessible throughout the works.

This will see New Square transformed into a flexible events space that can support traditional markets on busy trading days but also host community events, festivals and much more.

Work in New Square is set to fully completed in Spring 2026.

Regeneration work is also ongoing in Rykneld Square where a greener space is being created that will provide views of the iconic Crooked Spire.

A future phase of the town centre regeneration project will focus on the transformation of Corporation Street to provide an enhanced welcome to the town centre for visitors and complement the ongoing refurbishment of Stephenson Memorial Hall, home to the Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum. This work is expected to be completed in time for the building reopening in 2026.

The project is funded through an almost £20 million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund. With the funding split between town centre regeneration works and the refurbishment of Stephenson Memorial Hall.

