3 . Chesterfield murals

This beautiful artwork appeared near Chesterfield bus station last summer. It was created by visual artist Jo Peel whose work can be seen not only in the UK but even as far as Poland and Japan. Jo said that the central theme in her work is Urban Regeneration. She explores gentrification and the interplay between the man-made and natural world and tries to capture it in her art. Photo: Brian Eyre